GJ bomb squad serving more than a dozen counties across western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department bomb squad is shedding a bit more light on their involvement in Glenwood Springs, after a man was found dead at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

While the department can’t speak directly about the incident, officials said four technicians and a para tech were dispatched to the scene early in the morning on Saturday Oct. 18. That’s when a maintenance crew found 20-year-old Diego Barajas Medina dead in the women’s bathroom. According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, he was found with an AR-style rifle and a semi-automatic handgun along with both real and fake explosives.

As far as the GJPD bomb squad goes, officials said the squad is considered a regional squad, that gets dispatched to 15 counties across western Colorado.

“The Grand Junction bomb squad responds to everything from suspicious packages to old abandoned dynamite to old blasting caps,” said Cmdr. Sean Crocker, with the Grand Junction Police Department. “So the call comes in through Central Dispatch, they give me a call and then I would put together my team, and we would grab the required gear that we need for the call, and we’d head out. We do not charge anybody come out for our services.”

Crocker said many of their calls come from people who find left over explosives and want to dispose of them safely.

“People find something like that, the best thing to do is don’t touch it,” said Crocker. “Call 911 and we’ll come out. We’re a mutual aid. So we do not operate under a charge.”

According to Crocker, the bomb squad is made up of three officers from the Grand Junction Police Department and three members from the Grand Junction Fire Department. All of them have gone through training from the FBI.

“The FBI is responsible for setting up all bomb squads across the United States,” said Crocker. “The training is six weeks in Huntsville, Alabama. We’re required to go every three years. A recertification process back at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. And we have 24 hours mandatory training a month that we have to be proficient to be a current bond technician with the FBI.”

A big benefit from a centralized training, is everyone in every squad knows how to respond.

“If several teams got called to a multi incident, say in another state, we would all be trained the same way we would all know exactly what I’m going to do what my partner is going to do,” said Crocker. “And even somebody else from out of state.”

According to Crocker, the bomb squad receives around 50 to 70 calls annually.

