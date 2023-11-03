GJ Area Chamber of Commerce on employee health and its impact on business

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Health Summit at CMU, discussing important topics in healthcare.
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Healthcare in the workplace is becoming more of an important topic, and staying up to date with the latest news on healthcare can be difficult.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber hosted its annual Health Summit, helping the community stay up-to-date on the latest employee health and business impacts. Guest speakers from the local health community spoke about the ever-changing landscape along with insiders at featured vendor booths.

Candace Carnahan, the CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce said, “Conversations today are addressing everything; from policy and regulation to access healthcare, requirements that employees face related to health, and subjects like mental health in our workplace as well.”

The summit brought local health professionals for a panel talk and the end-of-the-day recap to reaffirm the priorities for the future of the healthcare system within the area.

