Colorado Mesa University gears up for National First-Generation Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As a first-generation serving institution, CMU celebrates National First-Generation Day (Wednesday, November 8) every year and extends the celebrations throughout November. Next week, they will host various events to honor their first-gen students, including t-shirt giveaways, a BBQ, a volleyball game, and a first-generation forum featuring CMU and community members, with Colorado Representative Rick Taggart as the moderator. There are several resources dedicated to first-generation students through CMU, which include TRIO, Upward Bound, and other programs. Additionally, they have recently launched the CMU Promise, which allows students from one of the 22 counties in western Colorado, living in a household that makes $65,000 or less, to attend CMU or CMU Tech tuition-free.

