Colorado Mesa University gears up for National First-Generation Day

Shelby Burroughs-Pryzgoda, Director of TRIO Upward Bound at Colorado Mesa University, and counseling psychology student Kristina Livingston joined us to discuss the celebration of National First-Generation Day and the university’s available resources
Colorado Mesa University gears up for National First-Generation Day
Colorado Mesa University gears up for National First-Generation Day
By Melissa Wright
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As a first-generation serving institution, CMU celebrates National First-Generation Day (Wednesday, November 8) every year and extends the celebrations throughout November. Next week, they will host various events to honor their first-gen students, including t-shirt giveaways, a BBQ, a volleyball game, and a first-generation forum featuring CMU and community members, with Colorado Representative Rick Taggart as the moderator. There are several resources dedicated to first-generation students through CMU, which include TRIO, Upward Bound, and other programs. Additionally, they have recently launched the CMU Promise, which allows students from one of the 22 counties in western Colorado, living in a household that makes $65,000 or less, to attend CMU or CMU Tech tuition-free.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez
Plea deal accepted for one man involved in largest drug bust
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say
A suspect was stuck in a vehicle up in the air when police in Akron, Ohio responded to the scene.
Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Ella!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Ella!
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang
Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl