Plea deal accepted for one man involved in largest drug bust

24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez
24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez(Adam Woodbrey | Photo: Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the men accused in what’s been called the largest drug bust in Mesa County since 1998, has taken a plea deal.

24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez and 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga were arrested on May 20. The Colorado State Patrol initially stopped Cesena-Valdez for speeding in De Beque Canyon. A K-9 search turned up around 75 pounds of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills.

Both men were sent to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Initially Cesena-Valdez was charged with four felony drug charges.

As part of a plea deal, Cesena-Valdez plead guilty in court on Nov. 1 to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of fentanyl.

He faces up to 26 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says
Dr. Barbara Zind with Palestinian Children's Relief Fund
Grand Junction Pediatrician out of Gaza... Now Heading to Cairo
HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come...
Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators find family within paranormal community

Latest News

FILE - A demonstrator carries an image of Elijah McClain during a rally and march in Aurora,...
Officer charged in Elijah McClain’s death says he feared for his life after disputed gun grab
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
FILE - In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment
‘A lot at stake,’ FTC chair says about proposed grocery store merger
‘A lot at stake,’ FTC chair says about proposed grocery store merger