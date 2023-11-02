Dr. Barbara Zind now in Cairo after almost a month in Gaza

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Pediatrician who’s spent 27 days in Gaza amidst war between Israel and Hamas, is one step closer to home.

Five American Aid workers successfully crossed the Rafah border into Egypt this afternoon. As of 8:30 P.M. on November 1st, Zind has successfully made it to a hotel in Cairo. Around 8 Wednesday morning, Dr. Zind’s family were told Zind was through a passport check and waiting for a shuttle. Dr. Paul Preston, Zind’s husband told CNN, “She was there at at the passport control for like four or five hours,”. She waited for shuttles to take the injured across the border first. Zind and another volunteer from Seattle, Ramona Okumura traveled together in a shuttle. Preston says they were 15th and 16th on the evacuation list.

President Joe Biden says this is the first group of over what could be 1,000 people to be let through the crossing. He says he personally spent time speaking with both Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and President Sisi of Egypt to ensure a safe crossing was open. While hundreds of Americans remain in Gaza, Biden claims the US is working non stop to get Americans out of Gaza as soon as possible.

Zind is expected to leave for Colorado in the next 24 hours.

