Warming continues as the weekend approaches

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gradual warming will mean the return of warmer 60s in the afternoons late this week and this weekend. Mornings will become a little bit warmer, but they’ll still be chilly.

Weather This Weekend

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s around Grand Junction with lows ranging from 35 degrees on Saturday morning to 40 degrees on Sunday morning. High temperatures around Montrose will be near 60 degrees with morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

This Weekend in the Mountains

Weather in the mountains looks equally as appealing for some time outside. Saturday will be mainly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50s with morning lows ranging from mid-20s to lower 30s for most areas of the High Country. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The chance for snow in the northern mountains has diminished as snow looks less promising than previous forecasts had hinted. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with morning lows in the upper 20s to low-to-mid 30s.

Our Weather Setup

High pressure will be the primary weather feature that influences our weather. We will warm in the south-to-north wind flow up the western edge of the high pressure area. As the high pressure shifts eastward, a storm system over the Pacific Northwest will throw some more clouds in our direction. The rain and snow from that storm system will all pass north of us. We’ll get the clouds, but we’ll stay dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from middle 50s at 6 PM to middle 40s at 8 PM, then to lower 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear by morning. Low temperatures will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Delta, 27 degrees around Montrose, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm from near freezing around 7 AM to near 50 degrees at noon, then to near 60 degrees around 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 61 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez.

