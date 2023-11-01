Mesa County voter and poll centers are now open ahead of the 2023 Coordinated Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some in-person vote centers are opening as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

There are three voter service and polling centers now open for Mesa County. The centers are located at the Dinosaur Journey Museum, Mesa County Central Services, and the Palisade Community Center.

Voter Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

There will be an extra voter center open at Colorado Mesa University on Monday and Tuesday.

The Elections Office has already accepted 16,000 ballots as of yesterday. Since Colorado is a same-day voter registration state, people can register and cast a ballot up until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

