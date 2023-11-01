Mesa County voter and poll centers are now open ahead of the 2023 Coordinated Election

Mesa County opens voter service and polling centers for the Nov. 7 Coordinated Election
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some in-person vote centers are opening as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

There are three voter service and polling centers now open for Mesa County. The centers are located at the Dinosaur Journey Museum, Mesa County Central Services, and the Palisade Community Center.

Voter Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

There will be an extra voter center open at Colorado Mesa University on Monday and Tuesday.

The Elections Office has already accepted 16,000 ballots as of yesterday. Since Colorado is a same-day voter registration state, people can register and cast a ballot up until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
New details on Glenwood Adventure Park suicide
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come...
Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators find family within paranormal community

Latest News

Mesa County elections
Ballot measures in Mesa County seek to extend term limits for some
FILE - Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. Five mayors from around...
The mayors of five big cities seek a meeting with Biden about how to better manage arriving migrants
Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024...
Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024 ballot
Palestinians look for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza...
Deluge of Israeli airstrikes destroy apartments in Gaza refugee camp