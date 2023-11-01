Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators find family within paranormal community

Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators talk about their passion for the paranormal.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators (HPI) held a first of its kind event over the weekend.

HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come together in one area and cater to the people of Western Colorado.

Leading up to the event HPI has created a family within the paranormal world and have made a name for themselves.

“We’ve seen how the area has grown and it’s grown for commerce and business. We’re getting a lot of out of staters moving in who are yearning for something here,” DJ, co-founder of HPI said.

HPI has become a community for those in the local paranormal community and members of the group encourage fans to reach out to them and join them on future adventures.

You can find HPI on Facebook.

