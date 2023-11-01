Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Donnie!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Donnie is an adorable little kitten! He is playful and cuddly, but also enjoys spending time exploring on his own. A cat tower would make the perfect addition to his forever home. Donnie gets along well with other cats, and if you’re interested in introducing him to a dog, a meet and greet could be arranged.

Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:

GRHS Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO

Every day from 10am-1pm

Kitten adoption fee: $150 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

or call 970-257-0070

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity!

We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care.

Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

