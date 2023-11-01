Grand Junction Pediatrician out of Gaza... Now Heading to Cairo

Dr. Barbara Zind with Palestinian Children's Relief Fund
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dr. Barbara Zind, a Grand Junction Pediatrician who has spent almost a month in the Gaza Strip, is assumed to have made it safely across the Rafah Border Crossing.

In an update from Zind’s husband, Dr. Paul Preston says, “Barb made it through the Rafah checkpoint and is traveling across the Sinai toward Cairo. She doesn’t have phone service and some of this information I am getting from News media.”

We’ll have more information later.

