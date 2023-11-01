Ballot measures in Mesa County seek to extend term limits for some

Mesa County elections
Mesa County elections((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The November 2023 election is less than a week away, ballots have a variety of measures on them, and where you live will determine which measures you see.

In Mesa County for example, there are the state-wide ballot measures, propositions HH and II, in addition to four ballot questions. Ballot questions 1A, 1B, 1C, and 1D all ask if voters would approve an addition term limit to certain elected positions: Mesa County Assessor, Clerk and Recorder, Surveyor and Treasurer respectively.

Currently, each of those positions have a four-year term, two-term limit. The questions seek to add one more four-year term. Which in turn would give each person the possibility of serving for 12 years. According to Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, one downside to just two terms, is the person serving does take time to get adjusted to the job and get their feet firmly planted.

“I’d hate to see people get to that eight year mark, have a good solid team, have a good training program within there, understand everything that goes on, and then you have to move on,” said Davis. “We’d love to see that expertise, that institutional knowledge stick around for another four years.”

According to Davis, the four positions aren’t partisan. Each of them take a lot of education and experience to do well.

“I don’t think people care if their coroners are Democrat or Republican,” said Davis. “That position already has three terms. But when it comes to the surveyor who’s a very technical position, you have to know what you’re doing. You got to spend years and years, decades in the surveying position to do the job that Scott does right now. Giving him an extra term is like almost a no brainer.”

Proposition II, will not raise taxes. According to language on the ballot, the plan, if passed, will call for the state to take money that comes from taxes on tobacco and nicotine sales and put it toward the state’s free universal preschool program.

Proposition HH is a little more complicated. Essentially, HH if passed, voters would give the state permission to raise the limit on how much it can keep and spend each year. That would in turn, take money from how much you get back on your TABOR refund. TABOR monies are income based. The more you make, the more you get back. The less you make the less you get back. If HH passes, TABOR refunds will still be sent out, but they will be equalized, meaning everyone will get the same amount back, regardless of income.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
New details on Glenwood Adventure Park suicide
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come...
Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators find family within paranormal community

Latest News

Mesa County voter centers are now open
Mesa County voter and poll centers are now open ahead of the 2023 Coordinated Election
FILE - Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. Five mayors from around...
The mayors of five big cities seek a meeting with Biden about how to better manage arriving migrants
Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024...
Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024 ballot
Palestinians look for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza...
Deluge of Israeli airstrikes destroy apartments in Gaza refugee camp
While on the Capitol grounds, prosecutors said, Clark texted his friends "we are gonna storm...
Colorado man sentenced for role in Capitol riot