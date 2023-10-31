New survey shows an increase in abortions across the United States

DENVER — There were more abortions across the country in the 12 months after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 than in the months before, despite some states banning the procedure all together, according to a new survey that looked at the impact of the ruling.

“We’re seeing a steady upward increase in the people who need help and who are asking for help,” said Karen Middleton, president of Colbat, an organization in Colorado that helps women access abortions.

A survey done by the Society of Family Planning showed a slight increase in abortions per month throughout the country between July 2022 and June 2023, compared with data from April and May 2022. The rise came despite legislative bans and restrictions in some states.

In Colorado, where abortions have remained legal, the average number of procedures jumped from just over 1,600 per month before the overturning to about 2,100 per month a year later.

“I just have to say I’m not surprised,” Middleton said about the survey results. “I’m only sorry that we’ve seen a political maneuver tried to end abortion in other states, when the fact of the matter is, it’s not ending abortion. It’s moving where abortions are taking place.”

One such place is Colorado. Medical professionals administered more than 14,000 abortions in 2022, the most in the state since 1985, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Instead of spending $250,000 a year on abortion care, the number doubled last year to over $500,000,” Middleton said. “In addition to that, over $220,000 in practical support – meaning hotel, air, train whatever it takes to get somewhere. We are also seeing those numbers even higher in 2023.”

Despite the change over the past year, Cobalt will continue to do the same work. They just hope others will as well.

“I really want other states to rethink the decisions they have made, and for the federal government to really address this issue from a health and safety perspective for everyone all across the country,” Middleton said.

Cobalt said they will try to introduce a ballot measure that would ask voters to put abortion access rights into the Colorado Constitution. The attempt by Cobalt will be in 2024 because presidential elections generate more turnout.

Copyright 2023 KUSA. All rights reserved.