Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Less than a week after a heavily armed man was found dead at an amusement park in Glenwood Springs, there are still more questions than answers.

A maintenance crew at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park discovered 20-year-old Diego Barajas Medina dead in the women’s bathroom on Oct. 28.

The coroner’s office released Medina’s name on Monday after a lengthy Zoom call the Garfield County Sheriff, Lou Vallario had with reporters about what happened.

Vallario said Medina wasn’t someone on the department’s radar as he had no criminal history. The FBI and other agencies are now helping Garfield County authorities check social media posts and cellphone records as part of their investigation.

In interviews with family and friends, Vallario further said there appears to be no warning sign, or plan for violence, leading up to him being found dead at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

According to Vallario, Medina graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 2021. He lived in Carbondale with his mother and brother.

Investigators said they found an AR-style rifle, along with a handgun in the bathroom where Medina’s body was. According to the sheriff, the guns were ghost guns.

“My understanding is, that this opens up a whole new avenue of our investigation,” said Vallario. “They appear to be what are known as ghost guns. It’s been talked about in the Colorado legislature and other places where you can obtain a kit without serialization numbers and enough to actually put together and build, if you will, your own weapons.”

In addition to the guns, Vallario said real pipe bombs were also found on scene, as well as fake hand grenades. If the guns themselves weren’t ghost guns, they would still have been illegal for Medina to possess, since newly passed Colorado law, gun owners must be 21-years-old to possess firearms.

