Colorado State Patrol gives helpful tips on how motorists and trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween

Colorado State Patrol encourages trick-or-treaters and motorists to practice safe driving and...
Colorado State Patrol encourages trick-or-treaters and motorists to practice safe driving and trick-or-treating(Andrea Hanks / The White House | MGN)
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With tomorrow being Halloween, the Colorado State Patrol is encouraging motorists and pedestrians to do their part in keeping the road and evening safe.

Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Matthew C. Packard, said, “Kids love the magic of Halloween, so we all need to do our part to ensure they are practicing road and pedestrian safety,” he continued, “Talk to your older kids and go with your younger ones. Being a good role model by crossing at intersections and wearing something bright shows them they can have fun and also do it safely.”

A total of 111 people were killed on Colorado roads according to Statewide Statistics. That is a 15% representation of the state’s total traffic fatalities, making 2022 a record-setting year for the number of pedestrian fatalities.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking drivers and trick-or-treaters to stay alert and are encouraged to follow the tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Some of those tips include driving slowly in and around neighborhoods, not drinking or driving under any influence, being on the lookout for children crossing the road, making sure your headlights are on so that pedestrians can see you, and many more helpful tips on how to make this Halloween safe and fun.

Be Seen on Halloween: Look Again, CO!
Be Seen on Halloween: Look Again, CO!(Colorado State Patrol | Colorado State Patrol)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular welcomes Issa Vibe! Dance Company for a Thriller Flashmob

Latest News

One local chocolatier has introduced the Western Slope to artisan chocolate.
Local chocolate shop brings history of chocolate trade to light
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. oon Sept. 7, 2021.
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning
The ReachWell for emergency app brings inclusivity and breaks barriers for community members of...
ReachWell app for emergency notifications partners with Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield Counties
(Source: KWES)
A seasonal closure has been put in place for CO 82 Independence Pass
Dual Immersion Academy
Burlington is donating $5,000 to the D51 Dual Immersion Academy prior to its open