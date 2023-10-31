Colorado State Patrol gives helpful tips on how motorists and trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With tomorrow being Halloween, the Colorado State Patrol is encouraging motorists and pedestrians to do their part in keeping the road and evening safe.

Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Matthew C. Packard, said, “Kids love the magic of Halloween, so we all need to do our part to ensure they are practicing road and pedestrian safety,” he continued, “Talk to your older kids and go with your younger ones. Being a good role model by crossing at intersections and wearing something bright shows them they can have fun and also do it safely.”

A total of 111 people were killed on Colorado roads according to Statewide Statistics. That is a 15% representation of the state’s total traffic fatalities, making 2022 a record-setting year for the number of pedestrian fatalities.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking drivers and trick-or-treaters to stay alert and are encouraged to follow the tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Some of those tips include driving slowly in and around neighborhoods, not drinking or driving under any influence, being on the lookout for children crossing the road, making sure your headlights are on so that pedestrians can see you, and many more helpful tips on how to make this Halloween safe and fun.

Be Seen on Halloween: Look Again, CO! (Colorado State Patrol | Colorado State Patrol)

