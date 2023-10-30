A seasonal closure has been put in place for CO 82 Independence Pass

(Source: KWES)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Highway 82 Independence Pass is closed for the winter due to winter weather conditions.

Early snow fall this past week was one of the many factors that has lead to the annual seasonal closure. The closure occurs every year to ensure the traveling public remain safe as well as the maintenance equipment operators. Plowing steep switchbacks on either side of the pass of CO 82 is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazards.

Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. You can reach Aspen from the Denver Metro Area via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then south on CO 82 to Aspen.

Listed below are the previous closure dates for the Independence Pass:

201120122013201420152016
November 2November 9November 4November 12November 4November 17
201720182019202020212022
November 17November 5October 28November 13October 28November 4

If weather permits, CDOT will reopen the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Updates on CO 82 can be found here.

