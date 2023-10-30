A seasonal closure has been put in place for CO 82 Independence Pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Highway 82 Independence Pass is closed for the winter due to winter weather conditions.

Early snow fall this past week was one of the many factors that has lead to the annual seasonal closure. The closure occurs every year to ensure the traveling public remain safe as well as the maintenance equipment operators. Plowing steep switchbacks on either side of the pass of CO 82 is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazards.

Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. You can reach Aspen from the Denver Metro Area via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then south on CO 82 to Aspen.

Listed below are the previous closure dates for the Independence Pass:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 November 2 November 9 November 4 November 12 November 4 November 17

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 November 17 November 5 October 28 November 13 October 28 November 4

If weather permits, CDOT will reopen the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

