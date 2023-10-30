ReachWell app for emergency notifications partners with Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield Counties

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the month of November; Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin County will have Public Information Officers inform community members to sign up for the ReachWell app, an app that provides citizens with translated emergency alerts.

The three counties have partnered with The ReachWell app, an app designed to help families, schools, agencies, and non-profit organizations communicate more effectively within their communities, all while promoting inclusivity for those with learning and language barriers. The app offers more than 130 languages and translations for families, students, and people who require additional aid when it comes to staying informed and connected.

“We know there are many barriers to effectively engaging everyone in the community, and we would never want that to be a reason why someone misses vital life-saving information,” said Zuben Bastani, CEO and Founder of ReachWell. “We designed the most accessible tool out there because everyone has a right to access information and resources easily.”

ReachWell is also useful for tourists visiting the Pitkin, Garfield, and Eagle Counties. Additional features of the app include its social assistance providers feature, academic tools, language translation, text-to-speech, and more. The features allow users to connect and stay informed without needing to give out personal information in order to use the app.

911 Operations Manager at Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority, Tom Holman, said, “It is very clear that we need to do a better job informing non-English speakers about emergency events,” he continued, “We still encourage residents to opt in to call, text, and email communication but we now provide options for residents to receive emergency alerts in their language without requiring them to share their private information.”

It takes only a few steps for those interested in the app to use it. All that is needed for someone to use the app is for them to download the app and accept push notifications, select their preferred language, and add the County’s emergency alert channel.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.