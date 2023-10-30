Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular welcomes Issa Vibe! Dance Company for a Thriller Flashmob
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Hamas releases video that purports to show three women hostages captured on Oct. 7 in Israel
This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of...
Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead