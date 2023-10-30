Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Investigators in the rural town of Glenwood Springs have shared more information on an incident that quickly developed into a very close call with tragedy for the small Colorado tourist town.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Carbondale resident Diego Barajas Medina by Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Lou Vallario, speaking during a press conference on Monday afternoon said that the amount of explosives, ammunition, and firearms carried by Medina exceeded that of the man who allegedly committed a mass shooting in Maine last week and triggered a statewide manhunt.

“We are, to say the least, extremely lucky,” said the sheriff during the conference.

Unlike that shooting, the sheriff said that he and his colleagues had zero warning. “We don’t see any history, any reason, we don’t see any motive. He was just completely under the radar,” said the sheriff. The sheriff noted that Medina hadn’t even been flagged for traffic citations.

Police are searching Medina’s home in Carbondale for anything that could shed some light on his method and motive. Law enforcement patches that Medina was wearing were confirmed to be legitimate patches, though he did not have any history working as law enforcement. Vallario also confirmed that Medina was 20, rather than the originally reported 22. He had been living with his mother and brother prior to his death, and there was no connection between him and the park, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff also confirmed that Medina shot himself and likely left a note written on a bathroom wall that said “I am not a killer. I just wanted to get into the caves,” though the sheriff was not able to verify whether the note was left by Medina himself. “Fortunately, for whatever reason— we may never know why— although he was very highly prepared, very highly weaponized, he chose instead to commit suicide,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff said that Medina was carrying and AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and several magazines, plus several real and fake explosives. Most were described as “pipe bomb-like,” but the sheriff said that he was also carrying several fake grenades. Several of the bombs, however, were real explosives. His garb was black, tactical, and described by authorities, as similar to law enforcement or army ranger gear.

During the press conference, the sheriff described how bomb squads moved through the park slowly and methodically as they worked through which bombs were real and which were fake. Some explosives were found in Medinas car, others were on his person. The real bombs were detonated in a controlled fashion or removed.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.