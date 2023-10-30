Freeze Warning: Coldest air since April arrives in Western Colorado

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our weekend rain and snow maker is long gone, but now our first real taste of wintry cold has arrived.

Freeze Warning: Sunday Night & Monday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM Sunday until 10 AM Monday for the Grand Valley, the Gunnison River Valley, the Uncompahgre River Basin, and the I-70 Debeque to Silt Corridor. This includes Grand Junction and surrounding areas, Montrose, Delta, Olathe, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Debeque, and Silt. A hard freeze Sunday night and Monday morning will likely cause damage to most outdoor vegetation and bring the growing season for most of the Western Slope to an end.

Low temperatures Monday morning will range from highs teens and low 20s in the Grand Valley and the Gunnison River Valley to as cold as 15 degrees around Cortez in the Four Corners.

Slow Warming Starts Tuesday

Monday afternoon will warm into the 40s. Tuesday will start in the 20s and then warm into the 40s and lower 50s. Slow but steady warming will bring our highs back to the 60s by the end of this week. Mornings will still be near or below freezing, but they’ll warm, too - back to the lower and middle 30s by this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and chilly. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Monday. We’ll cool this evening from mid-40s at 6 PM to mid-30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 19 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be sunny. We’ll warm from cold teens and 20s in the morning to highs near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

