GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five Western Slope High School Football Teams are playoff bound after the brackets for classes 5A, 4A, 2A, and 1A were announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association, as well as eight and six man.

Three local teams made it into the 4A bracket.

The Montrose Red Hawks took the highest seed of the three, at number three. They will have a bye in the first round and take on the winner of the matchup between the 14 seed Pueblo West and the 19-seeded Longmont Trojans. The Red Hawks defeated the Trojans 33-7 to end their regular season.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats earned a first round game at home and the number 13 seed. They will take on the 20-seeded Falcon Falcons in the first round. If the Wildcats can beat the Falcons, they would be in line for a rematch with the Broomfield Eagles who beat Fruita Monument 21-6 a couple weeks ago.

After getting the number 18 seed, the Central Warriors will be on the road to open up the playoffs, traveling to Colorado Springs to take on the number 15 Rampart Rams. Winner of that game advances to take on the number two seeded team in the whole tournament the Erie Tigers.

Two Western Slope teams claimed some of the top seeds in class 2A.

After going undefeated in the regular season, the Delta Panthers claimed the number one overall seed in 2A and will host the sixteen seed, the Alamosa Mean Moose in round one.

On the other side of the bracket is the Rifle Bears. The Bears earned the three seed and a rematch with the Brush Beetdiggers. When these two teams played in September the Bears won that matchup 28-14.

Class 3A plays one more week in their season, so teams such as the Palisade Bulldogs will have to wait another week.

