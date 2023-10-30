Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives

FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept. 7, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - The man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park over the weekend was carrying enough weaponry, ammunition, and explosives to cause “an attack of devastating proportions,” according to law enforcement who responded to the scene.

Police also said that he entered after the park was empty, and would not state how or why the man was found dead.

Working over October 28 and 29, investigators determined that the dead man was a 22-year-old from Carbondale, dressed in black tactical clothing decorated with “patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement,” said investigators. He was described by authorities as heavily armed, carrying a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and loaded magazines for both weapons. He was also described as heavily armored, wearing body armor and “what appeared to be a ballistic helmet.”

Police also found multiple improvised explosives in the area and in a car associated with the dead man. The Grand Junction Bomb Squad was called in to manage the explosives, and also swept the property alongside the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team.

Investigators also said that there will be no further information released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office related to the investigation.

KKCO 11 News has a crew headed to Glenwood Springs to shed some light on what may have happened.

