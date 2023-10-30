Carboy Winery Halloween Festival is just one of many event to come

Carboy Winery
Carboy Winery((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Carboy Winery hosted a Halloween Festival at the Mt. Garfield Estate, giving event goers a chance to enjoy wine and candy pairings, pumpkin carving, a costume contest, games, live music, and so much more.

Barbie Graham, the Tasting Room Supervisor, speaks on the event and what she hopes the winery can do for the community:

“Our Halloween event is that we just want to bring people together and bring people out,” said Graham. “We have such a beautiful space out here, and there’s just not a ton of stuff to do in Palisade. Especially stuff that’s family friendly, where you also get to enjoy really good products, and we were like, let’s showcase our awesome wine.”

You can find out more about events at the Carboy Winery here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular welcomes Issa Vibe! Dance Company for a Thriller Flashmob

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker...
Wilson, Simmons lead Denver Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a 21-9 thrashing
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet...
Jokic’s 28 points lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95 in Holmgren’s 1st regular-season home game
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween safety tips
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk