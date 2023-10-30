Burlington is donating $5,000 to the D51 Dual Immersion Academy prior to its open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 announced that Burlington, a national discount retailer, has donated $5,000 to Dual Immersion Academy through its partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.

The donation is apart of their grand opening celebration that will be taking place this Saturday, Nov. 4th, at the new Grand Junction store location at 8:45 a.m.

The money donated to the Academy is going to be directed towards purchasing essential school supplies, benefiting numerous classrooms at the school. Tyler McLaughlin, Principal of the Dual Immersion Academy, speaks on how important the donation is to the school:

“Our teachers were incredibly excited when they received the news, and they are eagerly preparing to provide their students with the essential resources they require this year. The support we’ve received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org is genuinely appreciated,”

The community is invited to the Burlington Store Ribbon Cutting and Big Check Presentation to celebrate the generous donation to the school and the opening of the store.

