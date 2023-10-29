Turnovers spell disaster for Central Football against the Windsor Wizards

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central Warriors Football Team continued their up and down season, losing their final game at to the Windsor Wizards at 52-14.

The Windsor defense was magic and had just as many highlight plays as the offense, with multiple pick-sixes and a relentless pass rush that made it hard for Central’s Senior Quarterback Kane Thornton and the rest of the Warrior offense to put together sustained drives.

Pair that with Windsor’s offense handling their business, and the Wizards carried a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Second half, Central’s offense seemed to have found something. The Warriors passing game got going thanks in part to receptions from Senior Receiver Cam Redding and Sophomore Receiver Asher Carter. Then the Warriors finished the drive on the ground with a touchdown run by Torhyn Scott to make it 28-7.

It appeared the Warriors were poised to get themselves back into the game, but that changed quickly when the Windsor Senior Safety Mikey Munn picked off Thornton and ran it back for the second pick-six by Windsor, putting them up 35-7 after the PAT. That was the second time Munn picked off Thornton in the game.

Central now waits to find out their postseason fate after finishing their season 5-5.

