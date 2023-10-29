Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk

The Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K event, benefiting Roice-Hurst Humane Society, has been rescheduled for Monday by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission are hosting the second annual Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk on Monday, October 30th from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Las Colonia Butterfly Pond and will feature an informal race course, candy, dog treats, and a pet costume contest. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone, even if you didn’t register beforehand. However, if you had registered before the event was rescheduled, please check your email for a message from the Grand Junction Sports Commission regarding your options. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Grand Junction Sports Commission at info.grandjunctionsports.org or call 970-248-1378.

