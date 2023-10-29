Rain & snow end overnight, then much colder air arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and snow will end tonight. Rain in the valleys may briefly change to snow as it ends. A sharp drop in our temperatures becomes our next weather focus.

Freeze Warning: Sunday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the DeBeque to Silt corridor of I-70 from 3 AM until 10 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures are likely to cool into the middle 20s, ending the growing season and damaging any outdoor plants.

Freeze Watch: Sunday Night & Monday Morning

A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Grand Valley and the Highway 50 Corridor through the Gunnison Valley from 10 PM Sunday until 10 AM Monday. This includes Grand Junction and surrounding areas, Montrose, Delta, Olathe, Hotchkiss, and Crawford. Monday morning lows will be in the teens and 20s, ending the growing season and damaging any outdoor plants.

Exiting Rain & Snow

This colder air follows our exiting storm system, which, as expected, has brought on-and-off rain to the Western Slope. Snow has been confined to the mountains. The storm system will exit overnight. Rain may briefly change to snow around Grand Junction, then precipitation fades to and end between midnight and 6 AM Sunday. Spotty snow may linger through midday Sunday around Montrose and Delta. That will end shortly after lunchtime. Snow accumulation locally will range from nothing or maybe a dusting to as much as a quarter inch. Some locally higher amounts are possible, especially on the higher terrain.

Biggest Snow Falls In Winter Weather Alert Areas

The biggest snow will fall in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning continues until noon Sunday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Range, the Front Range, and the Front Range Urban Corridor - including Metro Denver. Snowfall totals of 10-18 inches are expected in the warning area, including the snow that has already fallen. Wind gusts over 40 mph will blow around the snow and limiting visibility. Travel can be dangerous at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Sunday for the San Juan Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Sawatch Mountains. Snowfall amounts of 5-10 inches are expected in the advisory area, including the snow that has already fallen. Wind gusts over 40 mph will blow around the snow and limiting visibility. Travel can be difficult to dangerous at times.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with occasional rain and high-elevation snow. We’ll cool through the 40s to 30s after midnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 28 degrees around Cortez. Rain may briefly change to snow as it fades through 6 AM. Sunday starts with clouds and becomes increasingly sunny. Lingering snow around Montrose and Delta will end by noon. Highs will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez.

