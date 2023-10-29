Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station

Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station
By (Cristian Sida) and Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween can be a tempting time for those who are trying to stay sober with the festivities that surround the holiday. So, it’s important to find ways to have fun without compromising your sobriety. That’s why Peer 180, on Saturday, hosted “Halloween at the Station,” a spooky, sober Halloween party for all to enjoy.

It included a costume fashion show, pumpkin carving, a scary photo room, and much more. Angie Bertrand, Peer 180 Executive Director, says it’s important people have options. “There’s a lot going on in our valley where there might be wine and there might be different things going on that people can imbibe in, but there’s not a lot of choices for folks, whether they have a problem or not. They just want to come and be in an atmosphere where there’s no alcohol being served.”

