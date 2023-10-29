Maverick Football falls on the road to CSU Pueblo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football team had their 2-game winning streak snapped on the road by the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves at a final of 59-20.

After falling behind 17-3 early in the second quarter, it appeared the Mavs would be able to keep pace with the ThunderWolves, but things changed quickly.

With just under five minutes to play in the half the Thunderwolves started an offensive outburst with a deep touchdown pass on a scramble from Senior Quarterback Chance Fuller to Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Nate Gravagno that put the wolves up 24-10. CMU capped off a nine-play drive with a field goal to bring the score to 24-13.

On the ensuing kickoff the Thunderwolves returner Redshirt Freshman Moosah Alasaffar ran the kick 96 yards back for a touchdown, putting the ThunderWolves up 31-13.

With just under 40 seconds in the half Pueblo connected on another touchdown pass from Fuller putting the Wolves up big at 38-13

In the second half, Maverick Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg left with an injury and was replaced by Redshirt Sophomore Kia’ai Keone. Keone’s first pass attempt was caught by Senior Wide Receiver David O’Connell for a 8-yard touchdown.

Keone finished the game passing for thirty yards with one touchdown and one interception and was sacked four times. Herberg threw for 119 yards and an interception and took one sack. Herberg also led the team in rushing with 54 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

The loss makes it six straight losses to the ThunderWolves.

Up next the Mavs return home for their final home game of the year next week hosting the Chadron State Eagles. The Mavericks and Eagles have identical records, both are 4-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

