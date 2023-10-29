Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead body at the Glenwood Springs Adventure Park.

The body was discovered prior to open and was not related to any of the rides at the park. The park will remained closed as the investigation continues. The Sheriff’s Office says that the man entered the park after hours and they plan on retracing his steps for public safety reasons; inspecting rides, equipment, and buildings to make sure nothing has been tampered with. The man remains unidentified as of right now.

This is all the information available at the moment, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular welcomes Issa Vibe! Dance Company for a Thriller Flashmob
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week Ten

Latest News

Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station
Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station
Grand Junction Depot
Grand Junction Union Depot hosts a history talk about how the railroads shaped the Grand Valley
Central Warriors struggle vs Windsor Wizards
Turnovers spell disaster for Central Football against the Windsor Wizards
Turnovers spell disaster for Central Football against the Windsor Wizards