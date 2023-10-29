Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead body at the Glenwood Springs Adventure Park.

The body was discovered prior to open and was not related to any of the rides at the park. The park will remained closed as the investigation continues. The Sheriff’s Office says that the man entered the park after hours and they plan on retracing his steps for public safety reasons; inspecting rides, equipment, and buildings to make sure nothing has been tampered with. The man remains unidentified as of right now.

This is all the information available at the moment, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

