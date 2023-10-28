Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Kumquat

Kumquat is a playful and vibrant young kitten with a huge personality, who is currently searching for his forever home.
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Kumquat is a cuddly kitten with soft fur and a big personality! This handsome 10-week-old is one of six siblings. Of the bunch, Kumquat is known to be the most playful and energetic. He’s curious, talkative, cuddly, and adjusts easily to new environments! Kumquat would make a great addition to any family.

