Millions of Americans are getting updated COVID-19 vaccinations, but those numbers remain low

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More Americans have received updated COVID-19 vaccines, however, the overall figure is still low.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 15 million Americans have received a dose of the updated vaccination. That is a small increase from last week, which showed that roughly 10 million Americans received the updated shot. That figure only represents three percent of the US population.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended children, aged six months and older get an updated COVID vaccination ahead of the winter season. Those covered by health insurance, either Medicaid or Medicare, usually qualify for free COVID shots along with Flu shots.

More than 16,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the week ending on Oct. 21, according to CDC data.

