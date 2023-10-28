Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Tully!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tully is that smart, active dog that everyone desires. He walks well on a leash, listens to commands and is a people pleaser. He would do well with an older active couple, a family with kids or just a person with another dog. He aims to please and doesn’t disappoint!

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 S Broadway, Unit H

Grand Junction, CO 81507

Sat 10/28/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog (adult) adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or Call 970-644-0575

