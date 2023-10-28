Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Tully!
Tully is a one-year-old Australian Cattle dog/Border Collie mix with black and white fur, and he is currently in search of his forever home.
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tully is that smart, active dog that everyone desires. He walks well on a leash, listens to commands and is a people pleaser. He would do well with an older active couple, a family with kids or just a person with another dog. He aims to please and doesn’t disappoint!
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 S Broadway, Unit H
Grand Junction, CO 81507
Sat 10/28/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog (adult) adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?
Complete adoption application at https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or Call 970-644-0575
