Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County

The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.(Moffat County Sheriff's Office)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis issued two executive orders in response to the Moffat County Iron Fire and Incident in Fremont County this Friday.

The first Executive Order issued a verbal disaster declaration for the Iron Fire in Moffat County on Sept. 30th of this year. The Executive Order allocates funds for costs for the State’s fire suppression, response, consequence management, statewide hazard mitigation, and recovery efforts. The fire has been fully contained as of October 9, 2023.

Similarly to the first Executive Order, the second Executive Order also issued a verbal disaster declaration for an incident in Fremont County on Oct. 5th of this year. It also declared Polis’ employment of the Colorado National Guard in an unarmed capacity to assist with the incident. Funds will also be allocated, according to the Executive Order, with costs in association with the State’s response, consequence management, mitigation, and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s...
DNA technology helps solve cold case murder from over 40 years ago
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week Ten
COVID-19 released an updated vaccination, but the number of Americans getting vaccinated...
Millions of Americans are getting updated COVID-19 vaccinations, but those numbers remain low
D51 Candidates speak on important issues
D51 Board Candidate Forum wraps up with strong discussions on banning books
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren...
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray lead Denver past Memphis 108-104