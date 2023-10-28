Friday Night Blitz Week Ten

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the final week of the regular season of high school football for most teams in Colorado and is officially make-or-break time.

However, Class 3A has one more week on their schedule.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap.

Rifle Bears 48, Coal Ridge Titans 0, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 0, Durango Demons 19, - Final

Delta Panthers 48, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 0, - Final

Grand Junction Tigers 28, Golden Demons 49, - Final

Montrose Red Hawks 33, Pueblo West Cyclones 7, - Final

The Central Warriors will play Saturday against the Windsor Wizards on the road.

Fruita Monument was scheduled to play the Adams City Eagles, but the Eagles forfeited after canceling their varsity football season.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.