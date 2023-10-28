D51 Board Candidate Forum wraps up with strong discussions on banning books

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Rotary Club hosted its second, and last, District 51 Board Candidate Forum. The forum allows rotary members to come together and hear candidates’ positions on important issues like book bans and other topics.

This week, District B candidates, Cindy Enos Martinez and Barbara Evanson, got their chance to explain their differing sides on the issue of banning books.

District B candidate, Cindy Enos Martinez, said, “She wants to ban books and it’s been out there and it’s on video, and I don’t think it’s right. I think books are gone through and put on the shelves and there is nothing inappropriate about it.”

On the other hand, District B candidate, Barbara Evanson, has a different opinion on the issue saying, “If there is a decision that is made through that due process for that book to be banned, I am not an opponent of it being banned for the reasons set forth, and so that is what I am trying to say. I’m not just going to walk into a library and pull a book I might not agree with. That is not how it works.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, ballots have already been mailed out and need to be returned no later than 7 p.m. on election day.

