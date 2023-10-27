Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies

According to the study, Colorado averaged over 2,100 abortions a month from July 2022 through June 2023.
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new study from the Denver-based, Society of Family Planning, says that the number of monthly abortions saw a 29 percent increase after last year’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

According to the study, Colorado averaged over 2,100 abortions a month from July 2022 through June 2023. This is up an average of 480 compared to April and May of last year.

Many people come from surrounding states like Texas, Utah, and Oklahoma because Colorado offers a safe space for those who are looking for a safe space for contraceptive and abortion care.

The clinic offers services that are accessible to all, provides socio-economic and cultural inclusivity, and uses abortion and contraceptive practices that are backed by science and research.

