13 D51 schools come together to raise money for Pear Park Elementary School playground

Students from across D51 will wear hats in class today to help raise money to replace the partially damaged playground
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Following a fire that occurred last week at Pear Park Elementary School, Students from across D51 will wear hats in class today to help raise money to replace the partially damaged playground at Pear Park.

13 schools are participating in ‘Hat Day’ in an effort to help rebuild the damaged playground of Pear Park Elementary School. In a message sent out to parents, staff members encouraged students to participate in this special hat day by donating at least a dollar toward the cause.

Currently, students of Pear Park will have to use the grass and the school’s primary playground, meant for younger children, as a playground while the damaged equipment is replaced.

According to the GJPD, three people were seen on the school property just before the fire broke out and destroyed part of the school’s playground.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
Law enforcement respond to Friday night's officer involved shooting
Man arrested after Friday night officer shooting
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7...
Long Shot World Series: Diamondbacks vs Rangers is a Fall Classic few saw coming
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A male security guard on duty at the St. Regis Aspen Resort was responding to a report of a...
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Trivia night to refresh on election knowledge
Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses second straight to Colorado Mines
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines