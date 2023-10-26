Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night

Trivia night to refresh on election knowledge
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As voters in Colorado are gearing up for this November’s election. State and local organizations are putting on a trivia night to help refresh election knowledge, including ballot measures to be voted on.

Thursday, voters can enjoy free food and drinks at Good Judy’s while participating in Election Trivia from 5:30-8 pm. Folks are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Adult trick or treating is included.

Topics for trivia can range from statewide measures like property taxes to county and local measures about affordable housing, and the District 51 school board.

Mutual Aid Partners, Western Colorado Alliance, and Count Me In are putting on the event. They say off year elections see lower voter turnout all over the state of Colorado. They point out that some voter may be less familiar with the issues on the ballot.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
Law enforcement respond to Friday night's officer involved shooting
Man arrested after Friday night officer shooting
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7...
Long Shot World Series: Diamondbacks vs Rangers is a Fall Classic few saw coming
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A male security guard on duty at the St. Regis Aspen Resort was responding to a report of a...
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Trivia night to refresh on election knowledge
Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses second straight to Colorado Mines
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines