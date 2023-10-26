‘None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is’: Maine bowling alley, bar react to mass shooting

Miia Zellner, an art teacher from Turner, Maine, attaches a heart cut-out with a message of...
Miia Zellner, an art teacher from Turner, Maine, attaches a heart cut-out with a message of positivity to a tree in downtown Lewiston, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (Gray News) - A community in Maine remains in shock after a deadly shooting occurred at an area bowling center and bar Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley just before 7 p.m., as reported by CNN.

According to The Associated Press, police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Robert Card, of Bowdoin, Maine.

At about 7:10 p.m., Card is also accused of shooting multiple people at Schemengees Bar and Grille, about 4 miles away from the bowling center.

Police said Card is responsible for killing at least 18 people at the two locations while injuring many others.

On Thursday, Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley shared online that its team is praying for those who have been affected by the shooting.

“None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and wholehearted people from our bowling family and community last night,” the bowling center shared. “There are no words to fix this or make it better. We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

The bowling center’s social media post has since been shared over 750 times while receiving hundreds of supportive comments.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. Solidarity together, always,” James Goulding wrote.

Kayla Hutchinson added, “Prayers to you and the wonderful bowling community you support.”

“Thinking of our Lewiston community at this time. Our hearts are with you,” Shan Reynolds shared.

Late Wednesday night, Schemengees Bar and Grille management also shared a heartfelt message with the community.

“My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second, your world gets turned upside down for no good reason. We lost great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this? Sending out prayers to everyone,” the message read.

The social media post has since been shared over 550 times while receiving more than 1,000 comments of love and support.

“My heart and prayers go out to all of you,” wrote Carol Waig.

Jessica McKinnon LaVoie added, “My heart is with you and our entire community.”

Authorities have carried out a multistate search on land and water for Card since the reported shootings.

The Associated Press reports that police said their search for Card, a U.S. Army reservist, remains ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s...
DNA technology helps solve cold case murder from over 40 years ago
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damaged caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County