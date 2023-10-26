Federal judge rules in favor of Catholic health clinic, blocks Colorado from enforcing ‘abortion reversal’ ban

Judge Daniel Domenico found the new law was not neutral towards religion and required the highest degree of scrutiny.
By Colorado Politics, Michael Karlik
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM MDT
DENVER — A Catholic health clinic with locations in Englewood and Denver will be able to keep offering “abortion reversal” treatment after a federal judge on Saturday narrowly blocked the state from enforcing a new law that effectively bans the disputed practice.

Bella Health and Wellness succeeded in obtaining a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 190, which Democrats enacted earlier this year as part of a package to bolster abortion rights. The clinic argued its providers were compelled by their faith to assist pregnant patients who had changed their mind after beginning the process of medication abortion, and SB 190 unconstitutionally burdened their religious exercise.

In an Oct. 21 order, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico agreed Bella Health would likely succeed in its argument. Not only did the sponsors of SB 190 refer to faith-based clinics offering abortion reversal as “fake” and “deceptive,” he noted, but the legislature had singled out a specific practice for regulation without addressing other potential safety risks.

“It seems clear then, both given this legislative history and the bill’s text itself, that the legislature was aware that the burden of this prohibition would primarily fall on religious adherents,” wrote Domenico, a Donald Trump appointee.

