Father pulls 2 children, babysitter from burning home

A family is mourning the loss of their two children and babysitter after a fire started a home. (Source: KOAT, Aguilar Family)
By Faith Egbuonu, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:57 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, N.M. (KOAT) – A family is mourning the loss of their two children and babysitter after a fire started in a home in New Mexico Tuesday night.

The parents of the two young siblings, ages 4 and 5, returned home to find plumes of smoke and the family’s living room window scorched by heat.

Firefighters said the children’s father had already pulled his children and their 16-year-old babysitter out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

All three children were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire where they died shortly after arriving.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victims and the victims themselves,” Roswell Fire Chief Matt Miller said.

Miller said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“We’ve got some pretty good ideas. There is still a few more things we got to do, for the investigation to make sure everything is done properly and correctly and we’re 100% certain,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s...
DNA technology helps solve cold case murder from over 40 years ago
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl