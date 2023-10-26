Experts share tips to winterize home

As the weather transitions and winter draws near, it’s the ideal moment to make sure your home is well-equipped for the arrival of snow and ice.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM MDT
“According to the Insurance Information Institute, each year, winter storms that involve ice, snow, rain, and wind cost homeowners around a billion dollars in claimed repairs,” said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

Your home is a large investment, and you want to make sure you protect it. “Look, an ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure,” said McKinley.

McKinley is talking about winterizing your home and a few simple steps you can take to keep your home from needing costly repairs. The list includes inspecting your trees, roof, and gutters; tuning up your furnace and boiler; insulating pipes, windows, and entryways; maintaining your chimney; blowing out sprinklers; and checking your smoke detectors. “Schedule those inspections now so that you have heat when you need it and aren’t facing a repair on a cold winter day,” said McKinley.

AAA advises, for the outside areas, to make sure that you have a snow shovel, ice pick, salt, salt spreader, and gas if you have a snowblower or generator.

