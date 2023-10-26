District 51 middle schoolers go head-to-head in first stem competition of the school year

Middle schoolers compete in STEM competition.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday afternoon, students from three district 51 schools showed off their developing STEM skills at the first M.E.S.A. competition of the school year. Participating teams were tasked with building a mini cement barge from scratch. Testing their engineering knowledge.

Redlands, Mount Garfield, and West middle schoolers met at the Mount Garfield campus to test if their boat would float.

Teams were taught how to make a mold, how to pour concrete, and how to measure the amount of weight their boat model could hold. Having only the first quarter of the year to learn, design, and execute their concepts. Winners were based off of efficiency. the measured how much weight the boat could hold divided by the weight of the boat, and multiplying that number by 100.

West Middle School teams took home first and second place, leaving Redlands Middle School with third.

More competitions are coming throughout this school year. The next topic is Cybersecurity in mid December. Students will learn how to break codes.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
Law enforcement respond to Friday night's officer involved shooting
Man arrested after Friday night officer shooting
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7...
Long Shot World Series: Diamondbacks vs Rangers is a Fall Classic few saw coming
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A male security guard on duty at the St. Regis Aspen Resort was responding to a report of a...
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Trivia night to refresh on election knowledge
Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses second straight to Colorado Mines
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines