Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A newly unsealed arrest affidavit is shedding light on what happened leading up to a shooting involving three Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month.

According to the affidavit, deputies Brandon Worley, Marshall Langston and David Furnace responded to the 500 block of 31 1/2 Road trying to make contact with a wanted man— 56-year-old Ray Cox.

The affidavit states deputies responded to the address several times in the past, noting that Cox may suffer from mental health issues. When deputies arrived on Oct. 20, they tried to contact Cox, who mad threats to shoot them through the wall.

The three deputies moved away from the home and into the driveway. That’s when Cox came out, and threw a hammer toward the trio.

Cox then went back inside the home, came back outside and threw a hammer or axe at the three deputies who all fired their weapons, hitting Cox in the face, who then retreated back toward the house.

Cox was treated at the hospital and then taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

According to the affidavit, a criminal history for Cox was completed which showed a history of assault, menacing, harassment and several other things. Neighbors also contacted the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies, telling them that Cox’ behavior was getting worse and said he needed help.

Deputies Worley, Langston, and Furnace were all placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

This is the second time deputy Worley has been placed on leave for his involvement in a deputy-involved-shooting. That one back in March, 2019.

