Colorado lawmakers call on TSA to help reduce Denver International Airport wait times

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the holiday season approaches, many people will be taking flights through the Denver International Airport, the third busiest airport in the U.S. Colorado policymakers are looking for answers to the long wait times at the Denver International Airport.

All five Democratic U.S. House Representatives and Republican, Ken Buck, sent a letter to the Transportation Security Administration’s administrator, David Pekoske. In a letter, lawmakers asked to fully deploy resources to reduce wait times.

In the letter, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper alongside Colorado U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette, Ken Buck, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Brittany Pettersen, and Yadira Caraveo wrote their concerns over the DIA not having the necessary TSA roles in order to meet the high demand of travelers.

A meeting has been scheduled to go over this issue so that the Denver International Airport can meet the needs of travelers all around.

