Athletes of the Week - CMU Women’s Rugby

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:31 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Rugby is coming off a championship in their previous season, and they seemingly have picked up right where they left off.

According to some of the players, this year’s team may be even stronger in certain aspects compared to last year’s championship winners.

" I think last year was very much trying to avoid contact because we were a smaller team last year. Vut this year we have a few people who can take people with them. We’re also better at playing with the team, because it’s coming from sevens and only seven people on the field now we’re doing 15. So just being able to adapt and change your playing style to fit more people on the field,” Senior Scrumhalf Ryleigh Blantnik said.

But this year’s team has absolutely been a force, going undefeated and taking down some big schools along the way such as Colorado, Colorado State, and Air Force.

“With Colorado State, CU being bigger schools, you know we’re Colorado Mesa, D2 school, but were playing D-1 Teams, so,” Senior Flanker Carly Scheck said.

Up next for the Mavericks is a road trip to take on Montana State.

“I think it is going ot be very contact heavy. We know they like running straight at us, straight at our forward, straight at the break down so I think we’re going to have to be really prepard on defense, being able to make those tackles, and push them back,” Blantnik said.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mesa County Sheriff patrol car
Mesa County deputies involved in shooting identified
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers
Law enforcement respond to Friday night's officer involved shooting
Man arrested after Friday night officer shooting
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies

Latest News

Pear Park Elementary School making efforts to rebuild damaged park
13 D51 schools come together to raise money for Pear Park Elementary School playground
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7...
Long Shot World Series: Diamondbacks vs Rangers is a Fall Classic few saw coming
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A male security guard on duty at the St. Regis Aspen Resort was responding to a report of a...
Video captures bear encounter at Aspen hotel
Trivia night to refresh on election knowledge
Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night