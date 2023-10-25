One man charged after July crash that caused serious bodily injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested a man after a July crash that occurred on Highway 6 & 50 and 24¾ Road, leaving a female driver and two children with serious bodily injury.

An arrest warrant for 39-year-old Evan Judkins was issued to him around 1:15 p.m. on Monday after law enforcement tracked him down in the 2500 block of S Broadway.

The charges that Judkins is facing include:

Vehicular Assault While Under the Influence of Drugs (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender

Careless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Drove Vehicle While Under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs or Both

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Controlled Substance-Unlawful Use

Owner Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Highway

The three victims of the July crash are still recovering from their injuries and there are no further updates at the time.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.