One man charged after July crash that caused serious bodily injury
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested a man after a July crash that occurred on Highway 6 & 50 and 24¾ Road, leaving a female driver and two children with serious bodily injury.
An arrest warrant for 39-year-old Evan Judkins was issued to him around 1:15 p.m. on Monday after law enforcement tracked him down in the 2500 block of S Broadway.
The charges that Judkins is facing include:
- Vehicular Assault While Under the Influence of Drugs (three counts)
- Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender
- Careless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Drove Vehicle While Under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs or Both
- Prohibited Use of a Weapon
- Controlled Substance-Unlawful Use
- Owner Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Highway
The three victims of the July crash are still recovering from their injuries and there are no further updates at the time.
