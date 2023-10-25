Mesa County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drop-off event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drop-off event for Prescription Take Back Day. The opportunity for the community to drop off expired, unused, or unnecessary prescriptions will be on October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to everyone.

Those interested are advised to take their unused meds and the sheriff’s office will dispose of them.

All solid and liquid prescriptions in containers will be accepted, however, needles and injectables will not be. Illicit substances and oxygen tanks will also not be accepted.

Before dropping off prescriptions any personal information should be removed from the medication container.

The drop-off will be located at 215 Rice St.

