Colorado Attorney General heads nationwide lawsuit against Meta

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Today in a nationwide action led by Colorado, 42 attorneys general sued Meta in federal and state courts.

The attorneys general claim Meta’s business practices violated state and consumer protection laws and the Federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Practices include Meta allegedly assuring the public features on the social media platform were safe for young users.

The attorneys general also claimed Meta knowingly designed and used harmful features that purposefully addicted children and teens, such as using manipulative tactics to lure children and teens back to the platform.

Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Weiser said, “There are challenges that we as a nation must face We need to be acting to make sure that we put people’s public health, people’s mental health over the profit of companies who may have an interest in keeping these young people engaged in what is dangerous to their health.”

AG Weiser also said the lawsuit showed Americans how they can come together and unite on common issues.

“This is a thoroughly bipartisan undertaking at a time when our nation is not seeing the level of bipartisan problem-solving collaboration that we need. You can see it here among this group of attorneys general,” AG Weiser said.

While much of the complaint relies on confidential material that is not yet available to the public, publicly available sources including those previously released by former Meta employees detailed Meta profited by purposely making its platforms addictive to children and teens.

The multistate coalition that brought today’s complaint is also investigating Tik-Tok for similar concerns.

