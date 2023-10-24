CMU hosts panel to better understand Israel-Hamas conflict

Forum at Colorado Mesa University hopes to create better understanding of Israel-Palestine conflict
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the better part of October, violence has been nearly non-stop in Israel and Gaza, and Colorado Mesa University is hoping to help people better understand the conflict.

Hamas launched its initial attack on Oct. 7. Since then, thousands have died, countless others wounded and many left with questions about the reasoning behind the feud.

“I think for most of us, we look to the Middle East and feels like maybe this ancient fight that is thousands of miles away,” said CMU president, John Marshall. “And the truth is, it affects all of us. And there’s some really pressing central questions that are happening right now.”

The university organized a civic forum called: “Terrorism, Israel and the Palestinians: Why is Peace so Elusive?”

The purpose: the give the community the chance to ask questions, process and get a better understanding of why the conflict is even happening. To help in that purpose, the university is having a panel of three professors, as well as the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“It comes down to how do we respond to really ugly acts of terrorism and barbarism,” said Marshall. “And I would submit this evening is about trying to attack these challenging questions, with thoughtful and respectful dialogue. And that’s really what tonight is about.”

The university planned to talk on a variety of topics, including the historical ties between the Jewish people and the Palestinians. A closer examination of the geography, and the enduring consequences of the Holocaust, among other topics.

The event began at 5:30 pm in the CMU University Center, south ballroom. It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
New details on Glenwood Adventure Park suicide
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

The 20-year-old suspect was a graduate of Roaring Fork High School.
Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Family sues Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were found over alleged fake ashes
Several CU football players say they were burglarized
Sanders says NCAA or Rose Bowl should reimburse Colorado players for missing items from locker room
Attorney Eric Olson delivers opening remarks for a lawsuit that seeks to keep former President...
Trump’s relationship with far-right groups under scrutiny during ‘insurrection’ trial in Colorado
A survey done by the Society of Family Planning showed a slight increase in abortions per month...
New survey shows an increase in abortions across the United States